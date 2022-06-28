×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Saint Laurent to Produce an Almodóvar Movie

Filming of the 30-minute Western, starring Ethan Hawke, is to start in August.

Pedro Almodóvar
Pedro Almodóvar Lexie Moreland for WWD

CULTURE CLUB: Continuing to flex its cultural muscles, Saint Laurent said it will produce a 30-minute English-language movie by Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar.

It’s a Western starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal and filming is to start in August, with a release expected at a yet-to-be-determined film festival in 2023.

All characters will be costumed in Saint Laurent clothes and accessories designed by its creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Vaccarello has made bespoke films a key feature of his tenure, with Saint Laurent producing the movies in addition to wardrobing them. They’re part of his Self project that launched in 2018 and is meant as an artistic commentary seen through the lens of Saint Laurent.

Previous iterations included films and photography signed by author Bret Easton Ellis, performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, photographer Daido Moriyama, film director Gaspar Noé, as well as a chapter curated by Hong Kong’s Wong Kar-Wai and directed by Wing Shya. Noé’s film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

Vaccarello has been tightening ties between Saint Laurent and different creative fields, including photography, art and design, commissioning exclusive works that related to brand values like self-expression, while giving each artist creative freedom.

According to IndieWire, which like WWD is owned by Penske Media Corp., Almodovár’s “Strange Way of Life” follows a pair of estranged, middle-aged gunslingers, with much of the action taking place in the desert region of Spain’s Almería region, where Sergio Leone famously shot “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.”

