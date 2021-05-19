COLOR BLOCKING: As part of his ongoing series of Saint Laurent Rive Droite projects, creative director Anthony Vaccarello is paying tribute to Italian design and architecture group Memphis with an exhibition of its original creations and a capsule collection of clothing.

Design classics such as the Tawaraya Ring seating unit by Masanori Umeda, the Carlton room divider by Ettore Sottsass, and Riviera chairs created by Michele De Lucchi will be on display until June 23 in both Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles, the house said Wednesday.

The events, which coincide with the 40th anniversary of the ’80s design movement, will also include homeware pieces, ceramic objects and textile accessories, alongside a selection of rare books.

In addition, Vaccarello has created an exclusive capsule collection featuring two multicolored checkerboard hoodies, two dresses, one shirt and two pairs of sneakers. “These unique pieces combine classic models from Saint Laurent with the electric spirit of Memphis,” Saint Laurent said in a statement.

A new retail format launched in 2019, Saint Laurent Rive Droite sells everything from Jean Prouvé chairs to Saint Laurent-branded condoms.

In addition to offering a wide range of products — including limited-edition collaborations and rare books and vinyl — alongside women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories, the Paris space houses a takeaway coffee counter and a club that can be turned into an event space.

See also:

Saint Laurent Debuts New Retail Format in Former Colette Location

Jim Jarmusch Gathers Star-Studded Cast for Saint Laurent Short Film

Henrik Purienne Ties Up With Saint Laurent