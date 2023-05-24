Saint Laurent Said Headed to Neue Nationalgalerie for Berlin Show

MIES GENERATION: The Neue Nationalgalerie, a storied cultural and architectural landmark in Berlin, will be the site of Saint Laurent’s men’s fashion show next month, sources told WWD.

The French fashion house dispatched a save the date for June 12, but has been mum on other details. Brand representatives could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday. Contacted by WWD, museum representatives said they don’t “make any statements about third-party events.”

The low, yet imposing building by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe opened in 1968 and is dedicated to 20th-century art. The listed edifice reopened in 2021 after a five-year renovation overseen by David Chipperfield architects.

Considered a modernist masterpiece, the glass-walled entrance hall sprawls over 28,000 square feet and boasts soaring ceilings.

The Neue Nationalgalerie museum in Berlin Sean Gallup/Getty Images

It was recently the site of the inaugural Rimowa Design Awards, and has hosted fashion shows or presentations in the past for the likes of Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Joop and Perret Schaad.

Current exhibitions include “Gerhard Richter: 100 Works for Berlin” and Tehching Hsieh’s work “One Year Performance 1980–1981 (Time Clock Piece).”

Saint Laurent and its creative director Anthony Vaccarello typically go on the road to unveil spring-summer men’s wear collections, last year inviting the fashion pack to the desert outside Marrakech for a gobsmacking sunset display around a circular pond.

In recent years, the brand staged itinerant shows in Venice, Italy, New York City and Malibu, California.