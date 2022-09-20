×
EXCLUSIVE: Saint Laurent Brings Hot Sushi Spot to Paris Fashion Week

Peter Park of the Los Angeles-based restaurant Sushi Park will be in residence at the Saint Laurent Rive Droite store in Paris from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.

The Saint Laurent Rive Droite store
The Saint Laurent Rive Droite store in Paris. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

PARK IN PARIS: To mark Paris Fashion Week, Saint Laurent will host an exclusive residence by Los Angeles-based restaurant Sushi Park at its Rive Droite store from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.

The brand said the “culinary event” will mark the first time that chef Peter Park and his team will bring the Sushi Park experience to another destination. The restaurant, opened in 2006, is renowned for its chef’s choice menu and “has become one of the city’s most iconic culinary destinations,” the French fashion house said in a statement.

Park and his team will be traveling to Paris at the invitation of Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello. From Sept. 28 to Oct. 7, the store will host two evening services, at 7 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., where guests can discover Park’s menu featuring a selection of high-quality, seasonal fresh fish.

Related Galleries

Sushi Park chef Peter Park. Courtesy of Saint Laurent

“I have always been thankful to Anthony for being a regular, when I was offered the opportunity to collaborate with YSL, I said yes. I wanted to create a unique experience and invited an old friend and ceramist, Daeyong Kim, to create a new line of ceramics just for this collaboration. I truly hope it will be a joyful and unforgettable experience for everyone,” Park said.

The Rive Droite boutique, which occupies the space that previously housed concept store Colette, is billed as a “creative and cultural destination” that regularly stages exhibitions and events. It has previously hosted a Sant Ambroeus food truck, but diners lucky enough to snag a Sushi Park reservation will be seated in the basement nightclub.

