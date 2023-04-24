Saint Laurent’s CEO Francesca Bellettini to Be Awarded Guido Carli Prize

GRAND PRIZE: Francesca Bellettini, chief executive officer of Saint Laurent since 2013, is to be bestowed with the Guido Carli Prize, which is given to Italian entrepreneurs and creative talents who stand out due to their excellence, professionalism, and dedication.

The ceremony, which in its 14th edition will mark the 30th anniversary since the death of Guido Carli, was established by Romana Liuzzo to celebrate the memory of her late grandfather, who was president of the Italian Bank for 15 years, as well as minister of the treasury in the late ’80s and early ’90s and president of Confindustria, the association of Italian entrepreneurs.

The ceremony will be held at Rome’s Opera House on May 5 when Italian politician and economist Gianni Letta, president of the Guido Carli Prize jury, will give the awards.

Bellettini, who in 2019 was bestowed with the Knight of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest civilian distinction, joined Kering-owned Saint Laurent in 2013 after stints as executive director at Bottega Veneta and Gucci.

A graduate of Bocconi University in Milan, she worked in investment banking in London before joining Prada Group in 2002 and starting her 20-plus year career in fashion.

Other recipients of the award include Matteo Lunelli, president and chief executive officer of sparkling wine maker Ferrari Trento, as well as chairman of luxury industry association Altagamma, a role he was recently confirmed for, extended to the three-year period 2023 to 2025.

Past recipients of the Guido Carli Prize from the fashion industry include designer Alberta Ferretti; former Yoox Net-a-porter chairman Federico Marchetti; Dior womenswear, accessories and haute couture artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri; Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini, and former Brooks Brothers president and CEO Claudio Del Vecchio.