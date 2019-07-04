NEW DUTIES: Saint Laurent chief executive officer Francesca Bellettini has been elected president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Féminine, the governing body of women’s fashion in France.

Bellettini succeeds Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel and president of Chanel SAS. Pavlovsky and Chloé ceo Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye were voted in as vice presidents at a meeting of the Chambre Syndicale’s general assembly on June 20.

The meeting approved as new members the following houses: Aalto, Atlein, Jacquemus, Koché, Lacoste, Patou, Victoria/Tomas and Y/Project.

It also renewed its board, consisting of Bellettini; Pavlovsky; de la Bourdonnaye; Sidney Toledano, chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group; Pietro Beccari, ceo of Dior; Guillaume de Seynes, managing director of Hermès International; Issey Miyake, founder of Issey Miyake; Séverine Merle, ceo of Celine; Sophie Duruflé, ceo of Isabel Marant; William Halimi, ceo of Barbara Bui; Vincent Vantomme, business development director at Dries Van Noten, and Daniel Tribouillard, founding president of Léonard Paris.

Since taking over Saint Laurent in 2013, Bellettini has overseen a tripling of its sales. A graduate of Bocconi University in Milan, she started out in investment banking before working at fashion companies including Prada, Helmut Lang, Gucci and Bottega Veneta.

Bellettini also sits on the executive committee of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the federation’s decision-making body.