Anthony Vaccarello’s tapped several of his famous friends to debut his Saint Laurent fall 2021 collection.

The likes of Blackpink’s Rosé, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Indya Moore, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Anja Rubik, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Talia Ryder attended the design house’s virtual front row on Wednesday. The celebrities posted photos of themselves on Instagram wearing pieces from Vaccarello’s fall 2021 collection.

Rosé, who was the face of the design house’s recent denim campaign and drove immense traffic to Saint Laurent’s summer 2021 women’s fashion show video last year, posted a photo of herself on Instagram lying in bed dressed in a printed, knit cardigan and metallic gold skirt from the collection.

“Mood after watching the show,” she wrote. “Congratulations @anthonyvaccarello!! That was an insane show. Quite the experience.”

Bieber posted photos of herself wearing a more retro look from the collection: a black-and-white fur jacket with a purple metallic miniskirt and chunky costume jewelry.

Vacarello debuted the Saint Laurent fall 2021 collection in a film format, with models walking along a natural backdrop of pebbled beaches, waterfalls, rocky cliffs and icebergs. The designer took inspiration from Canadian singer Peaches for the collection of fur-lined clothing, metallic mini skirts and costume jewelry.

“I wanted to push the line which separates bad and good taste, blurring each other’s limit,” Vaccarello told WWD. “It’s very French to walk that line between the ‘good’ and the ‘bad.’ It’s about the shapes of the ‘60s with the colors of the ‘80s.”

