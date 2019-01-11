NEW DIGS: Saint Laurent may again be absent from the Paris men’s show calendar this season, but its new showroom is guaranteed to generate buzz: After three years of restoration work, the French fashion house has moved into its expansive new headquarters on Rue de Bellechasse on the French capital’s Left Bank.

Buyers will get their first peek at the premises during the men’s sales campaign, scheduled for Jan. 20 to 26. It marks a return to the roots for the house, founded by Yves Saint Laurent in 1961, which previously had its head office and showrooms on Avenue George V.

The site at 37-39 Rue de Bellechasse originally dates back to 1671, when it was founded as the Abbaye de Penthemont convent. Rebuilt in the 18th century, it was most recently used by the Ministry of French Armed Forces.

Saint Laurent was due to share the building with a Marriott hotel, though it eventually secured the exclusive use of the premises. The brand declined to confirm the final size of the headquarters, initially billed as 3,000 square meters, or 32,300 square feet.

“All renovations have been made respecting the historical heritage of the place. They also follow strict environmental guidelines, obtaining in the process a double certification for sustainability,” it said in a statement.

Regular guests at Paris Fashion Week have been able to follow the evolution of the building site. The convent’s arches served as the backdrop for creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s debut show for the house in 2016, while the courtyard made for a spectacular — if somewhat chilly — setting for his fall 2017 display.

Vaccarello has experimented with different formats for his men’s designs. Initially opting for coed displays, he showed his first fully realized men’s collection in New York last June. The house declined to say when it will next show a men’s collection on the catwalk, and whether the display would take place in Paris or elsewhere.

Saint Laurent has separate couture salons and Parisian ateliers at the Hôtel de Sénecterre, a 17th-century Parisian town house located at 24 Rue de l’Université.