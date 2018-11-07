SELF PORTRAIT: Just in time for the Paris Photo fair, Saint Laurent is launching Self, an art project celebrating the various facets of the brand’s identity, with an exhibition by Daido Moriyama.

Moriyama’s works will be in show from Nov. 9 to 11 in a light installation accessible to the public in the Galerie d’Orléans courtyard in front of the Palais-Royal garden.

The Japanese photographer is the first in a series of artists and filmmakers selected by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello to participate in the project. “This project is an artistic commentary on society while emphasizing the core values of Saint Laurent,” the brand said in a statement.

The title, Self, refers to the concept of personality and also includes the brand’s initials. Further chapters will be disclosed with different formats depending on the content and the location in which they are unveiled, a spokeswoman for the house said.

The Saint Laurent brand has a long history of dialogue with the arts. Some of founder Yves Saint Laurent’s haute couture creations referenced works by the likes of Piet Mondrian, Vincent Van Gogh and Pablo Picasso.