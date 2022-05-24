EXCLUSIVE: Saint Laurent to Hold Men’s Show in Marrakech in July

MARRAKECH EXPRESS: Cementing the longstanding ties between Yves Saint Laurent and Morocco, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello plans to unveil his spring 2023 men’s collection in Marrakech on July 15, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The house could not be reached for comment.

The founder of the brand maintained a home in the city from the ‘60s, drawing inspiration from its colors and local clothing styles. His legacy lives on in the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, located next to the Majorelle Garden, which Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé bought to save it from destruction.

Vaccarello has made traveling men’s shows a signature of his tenure at Saint Laurent, skipping Paris Men’s Fashion Week to stage itinerant shows in destinations including New York City and Malibu. His show in Venice last year coincided with the city’s Architecture Biennale and featured a specially commissioned installation by artist Doug Aitken.

It was the house’s first physical show in more than a year, after Saint Laurent, which is owned by luxury conglomerate Kering, revealed in 2020 that it would drop out of Paris Fashion Week and set its own pace for showing collections, as brands pivoted to adapt to the coronavirus crisis.

It has since resumed its women’s ready-to-wear displays in Paris, staged within a stone’s throw of the Eiffel Tower on spectacular sets, such as the wall of scaffolding that erupted with falling water that provided the backdrop for the spring 2022 show.

The men’s show in Marrakech will coincide with an exhibition focused on Saint Laurent’s love affair with Morocco. Titled “Love,” it will run from June 5 to Oct. 31 at Palácio Duques de Cadaval in Évora, Portugal.

