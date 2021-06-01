VENETIAN BREAK: Saint Laurent will unveil its spring 2022 men’s wear collection with a physical show in Venice on July 14, featuring a large-scale site-specific installation by artist Doug Aitken commissioned by its artistic director Anthony Vaccarello, the house said, confirming a report in WWD last Friday.

The event will take place the day before Valentino presents its fall couture collection in the Italian lagoon city in front of a select number of guests. The events coincide with the city’s Architecture Biennale, which runs until Nov. 21.

Saint Laurent said Aitken’s installation would remain accessible to the public until July 30.

“As a result of the collaboration between Anthony and Doug, a new cultural destination, which synthesizes interactive arts with architecture, will merge multiple disciplines reinforcing and fueling the concept of creative intersections,” the brand said in a statement on Tuesday.

Known for his site-specific installations and happenings, Aitken won the International Prize at the Venice Biennale in 1999 for his hypnotic video installation “Electric Earth.” Vaccarello regularly collaborates with artists and filmmakers as part of Self, an art project celebrating the various facets of Saint Laurent’s identity.

The event will be Saint Laurent’s first physical show since its fall 2020 women’s ready-to-wear display in Paris in February last year. The brand, owned by luxury conglomerate Kering, was the first to announce last year that it would drop out of Paris Fashion Week and set its own pace for showing collections for the duration of the year, as brands pivoted to adapt to the coronavirus crisis.

