Saint Laurent Will Show Next Men’s Collection in Paris: Sources

HOME BASE: Anthony Vaccarello, who has taken men’s collections for Saint Laurent on the road the last few years, will return to Paris for an IRL show during Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, sources told WWD.

The venue and other details could not immediately be learned.

Men’s collections for fall 2023 are to be unveiled in the French capital from menswear from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22.

Last July, Vaccarello mounted a spectacular display in the rolling desert outside of Marrakech, his models rounding a circular pool, out of which emerged an otherworldly ring, like a portal to another dimension.

He has also staged Saint Laurent men’s shows in Jersey City, New Jersey, Venice, Italy, and Malibu, California, in recent years.

Saint Laurent’s return to the French capital should give extra oomph to the Paris men’s shows, which have been gaining momentum in recent years.

The schedule has been bulging as a host of international designers took advantage of the Paris stage, including Craig Green, Mike Amiri, John Elliott and Bianca Saunders.

In addition, many brands — including Comme des Garçons and Thom Browne — have returned to the Paris schedule as the COVID-19 pandemic eased or as they uncoupled coed shows to put a bigger spotlight on men’s collections, such as Givenchy did last June.