×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Fashion

Saint Laurent Will Show Next Men’s Collection in Paris: Sources

Saint Laurent Will Show Next Men’s Collection in Paris: Sources

In recent years, Anthony Vaccarello staged men's shows in the U.S., Italy and Morocco.

Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
The Saint Laurent men’s show for spring 2023 in Marrakech. Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

HOME BASE: Anthony Vaccarello, who has taken men’s collections for Saint Laurent on the road the last few years, will return to Paris for an IRL show during Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, sources told WWD.

The venue and other details could not immediately be learned.

Men’s collections for fall 2023 are to be unveiled in the French capital from menswear from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22.

Last July, Vaccarello mounted a spectacular display in the rolling desert outside of Marrakech, his models rounding a circular pool, out of which emerged an otherworldly ring, like a portal to another dimension.

He has also staged Saint Laurent men’s shows in Jersey City, New Jersey, Venice, Italy, and Malibu, California, in recent years.

Saint Laurent’s return to the French capital should give extra oomph to the Paris men’s shows, which have been gaining momentum in recent years.

The schedule has been bulging as a host of international designers took advantage of the Paris stage, including Craig Green, Mike Amiri, John Elliott and Bianca Saunders.

In addition, many brands — including Comme des Garçons and Thom Browne — have returned to the Paris schedule as the COVID-19 pandemic eased or as they uncoupled coed shows to put a bigger spotlight on men’s collections, such as Givenchy did last June.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Hot Summer Bags

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Saint Laurent Will Show Men's Collection in Paris, Sources Say

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad