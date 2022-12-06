Saint Laurent Stays Home, Tiffany’s Miami Pop-up, Prada on the Slopes

HOME BASE: Anthony Vaccarello, who has taken men’s collections for Saint Laurent on the road the last few years, will return to Paris for an IRL show during Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, sources told WWD.

The venue and other details could not immediately be learned.

Men’s collections for fall 2023 are to be unveiled in the French capital from menswear from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22.

Last July, Vaccarello mounted a spectacular display in the rolling desert outside of Marrakech, his models rounding a circular pool, out of which emerged an otherworldly ring, like a portal to another dimension.

He has also staged Saint Laurent men’s shows in Jersey City, New Jersey, Venice, Italy, and Malibu, California, in recent years.

Saint Laurent’s return to the French capital should give extra oomph to the Paris men’s shows, which have been gaining momentum in recent years.

The schedule has been bulging as a host of international designers took advantage of the Paris stage, including Craig Green, Mike Amiri, John Elliott and Bianca Saunders.

In addition, many brands — including Comme des Garçons and Thom Browne — have returned to the Paris schedule as the COVID-19 pandemic eased or as they uncoupled coed shows to put a bigger spotlight on men’s collections, such as Givenchy did last June. — MILES SOCHA

TIFFANY’S IN TOWN: By Thursday night of Miami Art Week, traveling between Miami Beach and the Design District becomes a daunting, and lengthy, task. But Tiffany & Co. offered a compelling reason to brave the traffic and make the journey over to celebrate the brand’s first Miami holiday pop-up. Located near its permanent boutique, the two-story pop-up is a celebration of Andy Warhol, who worked for the brand in the ’50s and early ’60s; his archival designs feature in Tiffany’s holiday campaign. Hanging above a selection of high jewelry in the store is a neon-lit quote from Warhol: “More than anything people just want stars.”

There was plenty of star power in the store on Thursday. Guests including brand ambassador Hailey Bieber; Pharrell Williams — donning his custom 25-carat diamond Tiffany & Co. sunglasses; J Balvin; Dixie D’Amelio; Lori Harvey; Camila Coelho; Izabel Goulart, and Athena Calderone turned out for a cocktail celebration toasting the boutique’s debut on Friday, and Art Basel.

Pharrell Williams, Camila Queiroz and J Balvin. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

The pop-up features an assortment of jewelry from collections including Tiffany T, Elsa Peretti, HardWear, Jean Schlumberger and the all-gender Tiffany Lock. A Tiffany & Co. cafe will serve a selection of drinks and light bites.

The holiday pop-up will remain open through Jan. 31. — KRISTEN TAUER

J Balvin and Hailey Bieber Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Tiffany & Co. pop-up in Miami. Photo: Brad Dickson Brad Dickson

PRADA ON THE SLOPES: Just in time for the schuss season, AspenX and Prada have teamed up for a capsule collection of outerwear and knits that take its inspiration from the ski trails of Aspen Snowmass.

The seven-piece womenswear and menswear collection include ski jackets, puffer jackets and knitwear with touches of black, silver and striking reds for the winter 2023 season.

This is the third time the two entities have joined forces to develop a capsule collection. Last year, the six-piece collection carried distinctive black-and-white designs.

The latest AspenX x Prada capsule collection. Courtesy: AspenX

Like last year, the collection was conceptualized by multimedia artist Paula Crown. Each piece in the current collection incorporates Crown’s artistic exploration of Aspen’s topographic terrain from her art series called “Aspen Maps.”

The works take angled overhead perspectives of the ski run trail maps, then have them abstracted, layered and rotated to reveal new forms and patterns.

“We’re honored to continue our collaboration with the esteemed house of Prada and to expand the presence of art ‘writ large’ in the natural and built environment,” Crown said.

Each item is made of sustainable textile technologies engineered to support active lifestyles. The collection features optimal insulation and waterproof capabilities through the brand’s hero fabric, Extreme-Tex, a three-layer fabric developed exclusively by Prada, as well as Graphene padding designed to regulate body temperature.

The capsule collection is a premium extension of Prada Linea Rossa, marked with its distinctive red stripe logo that first appeared in 1997.

AspenX is a contemporary retail and experience brand unveiled last year by the Aspen Skiing Company, which owns and operates Aspen Snowmass as well as The Little Nell and Limelight Hotels. The brand was conceptualized by Crown with a flagship store in Aspen and online at Aspenx.com. — DEBORAH BELGUM

BARNES’ LATEST GIG: Rocky Barnes is adding a new item to her growing résumé.

The model, designer, fashion influencer, investor and mother is teaming up with lifestyle brand Skatie for a limited-edition collaboration, which Barnes helped codesign.

Rocky Barnes in pieces from the Rocky Barnes x Skatie collaboration. Courtesy Photo

“I wore my Skatie jumpsuits before, during and after both of my pregnancies. I have been hooked ever since,” Barnes told WWD exclusively.

“When Skatie brought up the idea to do a collab together it seemed like a perfect match,” she continued. “In addition to being a fan of the brand, I love their dedication to sustainability, the team of strong women behind the brand and the fact that Skatie was a fellow working mom doing it all,” Barnes explained, referring to new mom and founder Skatie Noyes. “I am so proud of the collection we’ve created together.”

Noyes was equally enamored with Barnes.

“We chose to partner with Rocky because her elevated sense of style and taste level is unmatched,” said Noyes, who helped launch the Venice, California-based active lifestyle brand in 2016. “For years, we have been watching her style our pieces. I believe that her followers and our customers are similar in their love of quality and timeless style. With this collaboration, we were excited to create exactly that. Beyond that, we are so excited to show people that you don’t need to compromise style for sustainability.”

Madi Glynn, Skatie’s other cofounder, added: “I have been following Rocky since before we started the brand and I have always loved her style. She has been an organic fan of the brand since we started and doing a [collaboration] with her has been a goal of ours for a while. I love watching the way she takes our pieces and creates so many elevated looks with them and the way she has styled the pieces both during her pregnancy and while not pregnant because it really shows the versatility. It has been so fun to watch this collaboration come to life.”

The Rocky Barnes x Skatie collection includes activewear and swimwear across men’s, women’s and children’s, in addition to loungewear for women, with 102 pieces in total.

The collection ranges in price from $50 to $150 and will be available starting Dec. 8 at skatie.com. Sizes run XS to XL in women’s, small to XL in men’s and 1 in toddler to size 7/8 in children’s.

Barnes, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, also has her own apparel brand called The Bright Side. In 2021, she became an investor in shopping platform Qatch. In addition, she partnered with Bloomingdale’s in 2021 to curate the department store’s rotating holiday carousel. — KELLIE ELL

GOING ROGUE: Kith and Malin + Goetz are continuing their partnership with a new collection.

The streetwear label and skin care brand, respectively, are teaming up for their second collection of skin care and home products, called Rogue. The collection offers a fragrance, bar soap, hand and body wash, body lotion and candle, each created with a signature scent developed between the two brands.

Kith for Malin + Goetz Rogue Collection. Courtesy

“It’s always front of mind for me when working with partners on how we can dimensionalize our brand and add to the full lifestyle scope we offer to people,” said Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, in a statement. “It’s been an incredible process developing these scents and apothecary goods with Malin + Goetz as I believe they are truly the best in class for this category. We are telling a story through this collection, one that people can really live with and infuse into their daily lives.”

Both brands worked together to create the Rogue scent for the collection, which is made up of notes such as beetroot, pink pepper, clove, saffron, violet leaves, cypriol oil and leather, among others. The Rogue collection is meant to be a “sensory experiment of what the color represents,” according to the two brands, and is meant to evoke the feeling of a warmly lit room decorated with modern art and leather furnishings.

Kith and Malin + Goetz previously teamed in 2019 on Vapor, a collection that offered hand and body wash, body lotion, a fragrance, a candle, shampoo and conditioner.

The Kith for Malin + Goetz Rogue collection is available now on Kith’s website and shops. Products range in price from $16 to $95. — LAYLA ILCHI

TODD’S NEW COURT: Todd Snyder continues to be the king of the collaboration, and on Thursday, he extends his reach into the basketball arena through a new partnership with the NBA.

Snyder has worked with the league on a collection of fan gear for several of the most-popular teams: the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and San Francisco Golden State Warriors.

Called the Todd Snyder x NBA Curtsied Collection, the limited-edition offering puts a fresh take on the teams’ logos on French terry sweatshirts and turtlenecks, cashmere sweaters and leather varsity jackets.

The line features looks for several teams including the Brooklyn Nets.

“I wanted to create some fan gear that was sophisticated — styles that you could wear to the game and around town,” Snyder said. “The Curtsied Collection is kind of a dream come true because growing up in Iowa, I played basketball every day. When I moved to New York during the ’80s, I fell in love with the Knicks and finally had a hometown pro team. One of my career highlights was winning a design contest when I worked at The Gap to design the jerseys for the Indiana Pacers. To see them play in something you designed…that was something else.”

Among the key items are a varsity jacket that Snyder reworked in Melton wool with leather, raglan sleeves, a quilted satin lining and a leather tab at the cuffs. A cashmere cardigan includes horn buttons and bullion logo on the chest with intarsia stripes at the sleeves.

There is also a sweater in two-tone cashmere with satin lettering on the chest, raglan sleeves and a “Dorito” at the neck, Snyder said, designed to catch sweat and make pullovers easier to take on and off. A crewneck sweatshirt was created in Canada in fleece with striped ribbed trim at the cuffs and hem; a French terry turtleneck, made in the same factory in Canada, has a chenille logo patch across the chest; and a French terry hoodie has a kangaroo pocket, ribbed side panels, a double-layered hood and a chenille chest patch.

The collection will drop on Thursday at 10 a.m. EST on the Todd Snyder retail stores and online. Retail prices include $248 for the hoodie, $258 for the sweatshirt, $268 for the turtleneck, $498 for the sweater, $528 for the cardigan and $1,500 for the varsity jacket. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

AMIRI’S EXPANSION: Los Angeles-based fashion designer Mike Amiri continues his global expansion.

With an eye toward the Middle East, the designer has opened a store in The Dubai Mall as part of his expansion to the United Arab Emirates with local retail partner Soho Middle East.

“Amiri Dubai is the third international store we have opened this year and our eighth store worldwide,” said the designer, who is the chief executive officer and creative director of his self-named company. “Dubai will play a key role in the global market for Amiri as we continue to create a brand footprint within the Middle East and Asia.”

The new Amiri store at The Dubai Mall. ales@photoales.com

Amiri has stores in Shanghai and Tokyo and opened its fifth U.S. location in Atlanta in October with a 4,000-square-foot venue at Phipps Plaza. Its flagship store is on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, with other outposts at the Design District in Miami, in SoHo in New York and at the Wynn Las Vegas.

In Dubai, the 3,500-square-foot space is sleek and modern with materials such as marble, walnut, paloma stone and stainless steel to exhibit the designer’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and leather goods.

In addition, Amiri Dubai will be offering a special capsule collection called “Dubai Palm Tree,” which will include silk shirts and shorts, a T-shirt, hoodie and jersey shorts. Pieces will be decorated with a new hand-painted botanical illustration inspired by the date palm.

The designer, raised in Los Angeles, launched his brand in 2014. He has been making strides ever since. He is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and has been nominated three times by CFDA as menswear designer of the year. — LISA LOCKWOOD