A BIGGER SPLASH: Hot on the heels of Rodarte’s fall show, Los Angeles is cementing its status as a fashion hot spot, with reports that Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello has chosen the West Coast city to stage its next dedicated men’s show in June.

The French fashion house, which sat out the recent Paris men’s fashion week, is said to have opted for an itinerant show similar to the men’s extravaganza it staged in New York City last June. Holding the show in Los Angeles would allow Saint Laurent to get the first word ahead of the men’s season in London, Florence, Milan and Paris.

Officials at Saint Laurent declined to comment on the house’s plans.

Saint Laurent became closely associated with Los Angeles during the tenure of Vaccarello’s predecessor, Hedi Slimane, who based his design studio in the city, where he lived at the time. Slimane appears to have moved on — his debut men’s collection for Celine, shown last month, was all about British style.

After joining Saint Laurent in 2016, Vaccarello initially showed women’s and men’s designs together as part of the traditional women’s wear calendar in Paris.

While the coed movement robbed the Paris men’s calendar of some major brands, the week has regained momentum over the last two seasons as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton made a strong push into the category, with new men’s wear designers at Louis Vuitton, Dior, Berluti and Celine.

Saint Laurent belongs to rival conglomerate Kering, which also owns brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.