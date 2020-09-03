REBEL, REBEL: Marking the latest chapter of its Self series of collaborations with artists, photographers and filmmakers, Saint Laurent has produced a documentary directed by Abel Ferrara that will be screened at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

“Sportin’ Life” provides a look into Ferrara’s life, with appearances by his wife Cristina Chiriac as well as regular collaborators such as actors Willem Dafoe and Paul Hipp, and musician Joe Delia. The “Bad Lieutenant” director, known for courting controversial topics, has been shooting mainly documentaries over the past decade.

“The subject of my new documentary is the relationship I have to my work, to Willem Dafoe, and my music and art. These relationships are the starting point and I could not avoid facing what the world went through this year with the pandemic,” Ferrara said in a statement issued by Saint Laurent.

“This project is an artistic commentary on society while emphasizing the complexity of various individuals through the eyes of artists who evoke the Saint Laurent attitude of confidence, individuality and self-expression,” the house said of Ferrara’s 65-minute movie.

It marks the sixth chapter of Self, curated by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, after multidisciplinary projects with Daido Moriyama, Vanessa Beecroft, Bret Easton Ellis, Gaspar Noé, and Wong Kar Wai and Wing Shya. Noé’s film, “Lux Aeterna,” was presented out of competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.