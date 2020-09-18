BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO: Saint Laurent has declared its recent online men’s show a success.

The six-minute video, unveiled on Sept. 9 as part of a broader project curated by creative director Anthony Vaccarello, garnered 42.4 million global views with an audience engagement of more than eight million, the brand revealed Friday.

This included 17 million views on YouTube, 5.6 million on Instagram and Facebook, and 5.6 million on TikTok. Saint Laurent noted the overall visibility of the event was higher, since the rollout also included billboards in New York and Los Angeles; fly posters in Paris and Tokyo; stickers; a music playlist, and an augmented reality filter.

In recent years Saint Laurent has skipped Paris Men’s Fashion Week, instead staging annual itinerant shows in New York City and Malibu. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it adjusted the format of this year’s men’s show and cancelled its participation in the women’s ready-to-wear shows in Paris later this month.

While no comparable figures are available, the first online editions of Paris Couture Week and Paris Men’s Fashion Week, held between July 6 and 13, drew a combined audience of 19.4 million views on the partner platforms of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s governing body.

Dior separately said that it garnered more than 100 million live views in July, between its couture show, men’s show, cruise collection and exhibition in Shanghai. Of that, the men’s line, designed by creative director Kim Jones, drew 23 million views during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Like Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton decided to show outside the Paris schedule, unveiling its men’s collection with physical shows held in Shanghai in Aug. 6 and Tokyo on Sept. 2. The brand said the Shanghai spectacle generated more than 100 million views worldwide, mainly on Chinese platforms.