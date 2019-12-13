ITALIAN CHRISTMAS: Panettone on the go, anyone?

Until Dec. 24, those visiting or passing by the Saint Laurent Rive Droite store, located on the Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, will be able to sample the cuisine of Sant Ambroeus, the famed Milanese pastry shop. Opened in 1936, the historical pasticceria is a favorite of Anthony Vacarello’s, the creative director of Saint Laurent.

A black and pink food truck is currently set up in front of the Saint Laurent Rive Droite boutique, offering two pasta dishes as well as a panettone made with marrons glacés, typically French chestnut-based sweets.

Sant Ambroeus’s traditional pandoro, a star-shaped Christmas brioche, will be available for purchase in the boutique also.

The restaurant, which also has several popular New York outposts, is no stranger to the location: in October 2017 Sant Ambroeus opened a pop-up restaurant at Colette, the previous occupant of the building. It was the concept store’s last guest restaurant before its closure in December 2017.