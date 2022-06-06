Saint Laurent Taps Six Photographers for Latest Self Project

PICTURE PERFECT: For the seventh chapter of the Self artistic project, Saint Laurent artistic director Anthony Vaccarello has invited not one but six photographers — all under the umbrella of Magnum Photos.

What’s more, the exclusive artwork they have created will be exhibited simultaneously in Paris, London, New York, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai from Thursday to June 12, in a bid to “intangibly connect the world,” stated the French fashion label.

London-based Olivia Arthur, who serves as the international photographic cooperative’s president, will exhibit her work on the way we touch, connect and relate to each other.

New Yorkers will discover the vibrancy of the Pinata, Flower and Fashion districts of downtown Los Angeles through the eyes of street photographer Alex Webb.

In Paris, it is the feeling of being between worlds that veteran Belgian photographer Harry Gruyaert explored in the interplay of light, transparency and reflections inspired by his lifelong fascination for airports.

Three Magnum Photos guests will be showcased in Asia. Paris-based Daesung Lee will showcase his reflections on the inner self in the wake of spring 2020’s COVID-19 lockdowns in Seoul.

Takahashi Homma considers the relationship between fashion and “The City” — in his case, Tokyo — and Birdhead, the duo formed by Song Tao and Ji Weiyu, juxtaposes the contours of cityscape, clothing and body with natural elements in Shanghai.

Launched in 2018 during the Paris Photo fair, the Self project is meant as an artistic commentary seen through the lens of Saint Laurent, and represents the freedom of self-expression.

Previous iterations included films and photography signed by author Bret Easton Ellis, performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, photographer Daido Moriyama, film director Gaspar Noé, as well as a chapter curated by Hong Kong’s Wong Kar Wai and directed by Wing Shya.