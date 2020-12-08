THE LATE SHOW: The spring 2021 fashion season rolls on — and on.

On Tuesday, Saint Laurent said it would screen a video showcasing its summer women’s collection on all its online brand channels on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. CET.

The fashion house provided no further information, sharing only a 15-second teaser video of colored lights panning over saguaro and barrel cactuses.

Saint Laurent was the first major French fashion house to drop out of Paris Fashion Week and set its own pace for collections in 2020, given how the coronavirus pandemic upended the international fashion calendar.

Famed for its spectacular outdoor women’s catwalk shows set against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the brand has pivoted to video, posting a film in September for its spring 2021 men’s collection that featured models leaping over rooftops, ultimately landing on a raised runway attached to the tower. The collection hewed closely to creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s California-inspired aesthetic.

December, usually the month for pre-fall collections, has also had a smattering of spring 2021 showings from the likes of Brandon Maxwell and Vera Wang — and even a main fall 2021 collection from Balenciaga, revealed via video game.

