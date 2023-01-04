Saint Laurent Taps Silver-Haired Directors, Naeem Khan to be Honored

SILVER STREAK: Anthony Vaccarello stacked Saint Laurent’s latest men’s campaign with legendary filmmakers — all of them over the official retirement age.

Silver hair — worn spiky by Jim Jarmusch and Pedro Almodóvar, slicked back by David Cronenberg and tousled by Abel Ferrera — and major attitude are the main takeaways from the black-and-white images by photographer David Sims.

Pedro Almodóvar in Saint Laurent ’s spring campaign. David Sims

Jarmusch and Ferrera have already made films for Saint Laurent.

Almodóvar, who dons statement sunglasses and even a fur coat in the campaign, has been tapped to produce a 30-minute English-language movie. The Western stars Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, with a release expected later this year. All characters will be costumed in Saint Laurent clothes and accessories designed by Vaccarello, as reported.

Vaccarello has made bespoke films a key feature of his tenure, with Saint Laurent producing the movies in addition to wardrobing them. They’re part of his Self project that launched in 2018 and is meant as an artistic commentary seen through the lens of Saint Laurent.

Previous iterations included films and photography signed by author Bret Easton Ellis, performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, photographer Daido Moriyama, film director Gaspar Noé, as well as a chapter curated by Hong Kong’s Wong Kar-Wai and directed by Wing Shya. Noé’s film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. — MILES SOCHA

NAEEM’S HONOR: The National Arts Club will award Naeem Khan with the 2023 Medal of Honor for his achievements in fashion.

He will be recognized with the award during a dinner and reception at The National Arts Club mansion on Gramercy Park on Jan. 20. The evening will include remarks by model Pat Cleveland, lifestyle adviser and author Colin Cowie and Linda Fargo, senior vice president of the fashion office and the director of women’s fashion and store presentation for Bergdorf Goodman.

“Naeem Khan embodies the style, vision and accomplishments that our medal of honor was founded more than 110 years ago to honor. Not only are his designs iconic but he himself has been recognized as an icon,” said David Doty, president of NAC.

“Dreams do come true,” said Khan, who was born and raised in Mumbai. “From designing with Halston to being honored at the National Arts Club, this is a very happy fulfilling chapter in my life.”

Naeem Khan courtesy shot.

Khan, who cultivated a knowledge of textiles from his grandfather and father, both of whom designed intricate clothing worn by Indian royal families, moved to the U.S. as a teenager and later launched his career as an apprentice to Halston. Khan introduced his own label in 2003, and since that time has dressed such celebrities as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen, Rachel McAdams, Michelle Obama, Queen Noor of Jordan and the Princess of Wales.

Previous honorees of the Medal of Honor include Geoffrey Beene, Carolina Herrera, Arnold Scaasi, Patricia Field, Norma Kamali, Iris Apfel, Narciso Rodriguez, Anna Sui and Valerie Steele.

Founded in 1898, The National Arts Club fosters and promotes public interest in the arts. The club offers more than 150 free programs, both in-person and virtually — to the public, including exhibitions, theatrical and musical performances, lectures and readings. — LISA LOCKWOOD

THE FASHIONABLE BUGS BUNNY: Scotch & Soda, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand, has teamed with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products for the launch of a capsule collection for spring. The capsule highlights the Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny.

Some looks from the Looney Tunes capsule.

The capsule features graphics and details, with gender-neutral styles for adults such as the varsity jacket showcasing Bugs Bunny on the front and back, finished with the letter S (for Scotch & Soda) and Looney Tunes’ iconic line, “That’s All Folks” on the chest. The capsule also includes printed T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweaters and accessories. “Good Vibes” is printed across a sweatshirt and T-shirt.

For girls, the capsule offers pieces in organic cotton, such as a sweat dress, sweatshirt and tie-dye T-shirt. Styles for boys include a short-sleeve shirt and an organic cotton T-shirt. In addition, the capsule features a gender-neutral hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Retail prices range from $58 for the skate-fit organic cotton T-shirt for children to $558 for the gender-neutral bomber jacket.

The line is available in Scotch & Soda’s stores and on scotch-soda.com, as well as through a selection of wholesalers. — LISA LOCKWOOD