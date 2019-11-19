SHANGHAI–Saint Laurent will launch the fifth edition of its ongoing Self project here this week, this time inviting Hong Kong’s best-known film director Wong Kar Wai and the acclaimed photographer Wing Shya to co-create a film.

The series, launched a year ago, sees Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello work with various creatives to capture different aspects of the Saint Laurent personality through art and social commentary. Previous projects have partnered with creatives Daido Moriyama, Vanessa Beecroft, Breat Easton Ellis, and Gaspar Noé.

This latest rendition comes in the format of a film, titled “A Night in Shanghai’, and features the model Ju Xiaowen walking on a wire.

It “is a story about the introspective research of ourself, which starts from breaking the balance,” said the brand.

A 15-second trailer was released in anticipation of its unveiling later this week. The short movie will be presented in an immersive screen-installation at Yuz Museum in Shanghai, accessible to the public from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24.

While the most recent edition of Saint Laurent’s Self project was a 50-minute film directed by Gaspar Noé, the full work this time is much shorter with a duration just over 3 minutes.

“Anthony [Vaccarello] loves art and his designs worn gorgeously, and stays independent,” said Wong, known for movies such as ‘In The Mood For Love’ and ‘Days of Being Wild’. “Saint Laurent is always about ‘breaking the balance’ in this era, like no one else, the brand is brave in expressing itself.”

“It was a very instinctive process based on mutual respect and admiration,” shared Vaccarello. “In the movie you can find and feel the Saint Laurent fantasy taking shape as natural consequence.’