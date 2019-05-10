Net-a-porter and Mr Porter simultaneously will launch an exclusive capsule collection with Saint Laurent on May 13.

The Saint Laurent capsules will consist of women’s wear and men’s wear pieces across ready-to-wear, shoes and bags.

The women’s collection will include 29 pieces — 21 rtw and eight non-apparel. Prices range from $275 for a music note cardholder to $6,500 for a sequined minidress. Other styles in the capsule are a leather jacket, jeans, denim jacket, tops, peacoat, dresses, handbags, backpacks, shoes and sneakers.

The Mr Porter launch will consist of 14 pieces of rtw, two accessories and a pair of shoes, retailing from $275 to $4,990.

Throughout both collections, a heritage music note print appears on styles of clothing that track the Sixties through the Nineties.

“We spotted the trend of genderless dressing emerging over the past few seasons, and never has this idea felt more relevant,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-porter. “We see Saint Laurent as the genesis of this movement, and the perfect partner for our joint exclusive capsule celebrating androgynous dressing at Net-a-porter and Mr Porter.”

Net-a-porter continues to carry Saint Laurent’s main collection, but this is the first time the brand has created an exclusive collection for the site.