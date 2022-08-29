Saint Laurent to Host Venice Film Festival Tribute to Catherine Deneuve

Underscoring its decades-long relationship with Catherine Deneuve, French fashion house Saint Laurent will stage a tribute to the legendary actress during the Venice Film Festival to commemorate her Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award.

On Sept. 6, Saint Laurent will host “Une Nuit avec Deneuve,” an all-night public screening of some of her most well-known films including “Mississippi Mermaid,” “The Hunger” and “Heartbeat.” The French film star is expected to kick off the evening, to be held in the futuristic auditorium at the Palazzo Grassi contemporary art museum, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

“In each of the cinematic modes explored in this journey from the 1960s to the 1980s and back — drama, thriller and romance — Deneuve reveals a different notion of femininity,” Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello said in a statement.

“In two of these films, the ones that open and close the night, Deneuve is dressed by Yves Saint Laurent. The acuity of the costumes is striking, as they assist Deneuve in lending a distinctive dimensionality to her characters. The clothes not only situate the portrayal in its time, but also add a sense of individual spirit, that of a self-affirming woman who insists on being free,” he added.

Palazzo Grassi is home to the art collection of French billionaire François Pinault, founder of the Kering group that owns Saint Laurent alongside brands including Gucci and Balenciaga.

“Palazzo Grassi is delighted to take part in Saint Laurent’s tribute to Catherine Deneuve. Her work has marked the evolution of French and European cinema, while with her talent and grace, she gave life to some of the most indelible characters in film history, thus becoming a role model for the generations that have followed her,” said Bruno Racine, director of the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana.

A longtime muse of couturier Yves Saint Laurent, Deneuve has maintained her close relationship with the label, appearing in an advertising campaign for the house last year, and kicking off a series of podcasts last spring as part of the Saint Laurent Rive Droite cultural hub.

During the decades of their close friendship, Deneuve amassed a trove of Saint Laurent outfits, which sold for $1 million at Christie’s Paris in 2019.