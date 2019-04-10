CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Saint Laurent has confirmed its creative director Anthony Vaccarello will stage a men’s show in Los Angeles on June 6, cementing the city’s status as a fashion hot spot.

The French fashion house, which showed some men’s looks alongside women’s designs during Paris Fashion Week in February, said this itinerant show would be similar to the men’s extravaganza it staged in New York City last June, a spokeswoman for the brand said on Wednesday.

The house provided no further details, but holding the show in Los Angeles would allow Saint Laurent to get the first word ahead of the men’s season in London, Florence, Milan and Paris.

It also gives the city the stamp of approval of a luxury leader following recent high-profile shows by hometown brands including Rodarte in February, Cult Gaia in December, and Rachel Zoe, Jeremy Scott and Tom Ford in prior years. Libertine, meanwhile, is planning a runway show on April 26 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

Vaccarello winked to California at his spring women’s show, lining his watery catwalk at the foot of the Eiffel tower with a row of palm trees. After joining the brand in 2016, the designer initially showed women’s and men’s designs together as part of the traditional women’s wear calendar in Paris.

While the coed movement robbed the Paris men’s calendar of some major brands, the week has regained momentum over the last two seasons as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton made a strong push into the category, with new men’s wear designers at Louis Vuitton, Dior, Berluti and Celine.

Saint Laurent belongs to rival conglomerate Kering, which also owns brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.