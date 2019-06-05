Saks kicked off Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising with a celebration Tuesday evening at the newly opened Times Square Edition hotel, in partnership with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

The evening, which was hosted by Lea DeLaria, Leyna Bloom and Telly Leung, featured a performance by Kesha, who treated guests to her hits “Your Love Is My Drug”, “We R Who We R” and “Praying.”

“I celebrate Pride like my birthday — it’s every day,” she told the cheering crowd ahead of her launching into her first song. Prior to “We R Who We R,” she mused that the song is about “being you unapologetically motherf–king always. I wrote this song because I stand for equal rights for all human beings. And that is something I’m going to stand for until I’m f–king 6 feet underground.”

The Saks and Stonewall partnership includes a capsule collection of Pride-themed items from brands such as Jonathan Simkhai (the designer was in attendance Tuesday), Balmain, Prabal Gurung and more.

Additional guests included Tituss Burgess and Hennessy Carolina.

“Happy motherf–king Pride,” Kesha told the room (more than once).