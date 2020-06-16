Cinq à Sept is teaming with Saks Fifth Avenue to release a capsule of T-shirts on June 16 to support Food Bank for New York City.

The limited-edition capsule pays homage to New York and Paris. The brand will donate 20 percent of net proceeds from the Saks and Cinqasept.nyc sales to the charity that works to end hunger by organizing food, information and support for community survival, empowerment and dignity.

The collection features four cotton T-shirts with feel-good saying such as “Still in Love With NYC,” and “Avec Amour Tout Est Possible (With Love, Everything Is Possible).” Each T-shirt sells for $85.

Jane Siskin, founder of Cinq à Sept, said, “We have always used our graphic Ts to spread the messages we believe in. Drawing inspiration from New York and Paris, specifically, we admire the cities’ resiliency. During this time, we are thinking a lot about these cities — and their strong communities — that inspire the collection.” She said she was very happy to be able to donate a percentage of their profits from these Ts to help feed New Yorkers.