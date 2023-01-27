Saks Celebrates Seventh Floor, Introduces Saks Man Ambassador Program

Retail is always a work in progress and that’s surely the case for Saks Fifth Avenue.

As part of its ongoing multimillion-dollar flagship renovation, right around the holidays, the retailer completed the revamp of the seventh-floor men’s department, significantly spiffing up the advanced designer and contemporary ready-to-wear presence. The project included 17 shops and the addition of 23 brands to the assortment.

And it’s paying off.

Louis DiGiacomo, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of men’s for Saks, said since completion, the department has performed above expectations. “December was an amazing month on this floor,” he said, “and far exceeded what we did in 2019.”

Next up is a refresh of the sixth floor, which houses luxury collections and accessories in addition to footwear. That is projected to be completed by holiday 2023.

Lil Baby Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

On Thursday night, Saks returned to party mode by hosting an event at Le Chalet at L’Avenue to celebrate the completion of the seventh floor and introduce its Saks Man program. Patterned after the Saks Social Club women’s brand ambassador program, the men’s version consists of some 30 influential guys who promote the store’s marketing campaigns and product launches, create custom content for the digital channels, and attend and host both virtual and in-person events. Members of the Saks Man team span a variety of industries including sports, entertainment, business and activism.

Several of the ambassadors were on-site for the event, where NBA All-Star and Saks board member James Harden gave them a private tour of the seventh floor. They also raised a glass with top Saks executives Marc Metrick, chief executive officer, and Tracy Margolies, chief merchandising officer.

“Our men’s business has experienced significant growth over the past several years,” Margolies said. “The new men’s floor in New York reinforces the power of the in-store experience and exemplifies Saks’ reputation as a fashion authority. We are excited to continue investing in the men’s category both online and in-store.”