Saks Fifth Avenue Teams Up With Gucci 100, Rag & Bone for Initiatives

 The windows complement Gucci 100's dedicated pop-ups throughout the U.S.

Gucci 100 - Saks 5th Ave
An image of one of the Gucci 100 windows at Saks Fifth Avenue. Pablo Enriquez

Saks Fifth Avenue is the exclusive U.S. wholesale partner for Gucci 100, the limited-edition capsule collection that honors the fashion house’s centennial year. The brand has taken over the retailer’s Fifth Avenue windows through Oct. 13.

The windows complement Gucci 100’s dedicated pop-ups throughout the U.S. and showcase the collection in an immersive, multidimensional environment, including perimetral arches, LED and reflective floors.

These design elements are repeated throughout the Gucci 100 installations inside Saks’ New York City flagship, located on the main floor atrium, Women’s Designer on three and Men’s Designer on seven. The collection is available to shop for a limited time.

The collection features ready-to-wear and accessories, and takes its cue from music and pop culture with lyrics from songs that mention Gucci featured throughout the assortment, including “Mine is mine, Gucci Seats reclined,” from “The R” by Eric B. and Rakim; “This one’s dedicated to all you Gucci bag carriers out there, it’s called, ‘You got good taste,” from “You Got Good Taste” by The Cramps, and “And the men notice you with your Gucci bag crew,” from “F–k Me Pumps” by Amy Winehouse.

Also happening at Saks is a pop-up experience from Rag & Bone, through Oct. 18. Located in the Barneys at Saks department on the fifth floor of the flagship, the pop-up features Rag & Bone outerwear, accessories (scarves, ponchos and beanies) and footwear, including a lug-sole pull-on boot in a water-resistant recycled stretch fabric. The pop-up resembles an environment of adventure and exploration.

Rag & Bone pop-up
The Rag & Bone pop-up at Saks Fifth Avenue. courtesy shot.

They have designed an inflatable canopy to frame the raw wood exterior walls and brushed steel fixtures. A custom screen streaming outdoor landscape is projected on the base of the pop-up, with an adjacent mirrored wall and ceiling to create the effect of standing in a never-ending forest. In addition to the pop-up, the collection will be available to shop at Saks.com. Elements of the pop-up build will also be on display at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Boston and Troy, Mich.

 

CEO to Vendors: The Reengineered Saks Fifth Avenue Is  'Winning' 

At Saks Fifth Avenue, the Playbook for the Split-Up

