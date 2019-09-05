Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

That may be the only word to describe a joyous ride on a carousel. It worked for Julie Andrews in “Mary Poppins,” and Saks Fifth Avenue is hoping the larger-than-life carousel it is erecting to celebrate its 95th anniversary, across from its flagship, at Rockefeller Plaza, delights consumers, locals and tourists alike.

Saks designed the gold-toned amusement ride, which opens Friday at 6 a.m. and will operate through Sept. 10 at 5 p.m., with unconventional seats. Yes, there are two white Saks horses, but also less typical seats based on items represented inside the store such as a perfume bottle, sneaker and lipstick throne. There’s also that New York City icon — a subway car. Gold and silver disco balls hang from the ceiling of the 30-foot structure, which was built by the Hudson’s Bay Company creative team in partnership with IMG LIVE, and is presented by Mastercard.

Emily Essner, senior vice president of marketing and digital at Saks Fifth Avenue, said the carousel is a tribute to the retailer’s “deep-rooted history here. We wanted to do something special to mark this milestone, and importantly give our customers and the City of New York a chance to celebrate with us.”

Mastercard and SaksFirst cardholders will get priority access to the two-minute Saks carousel ride, which can accommodate up to 20 people at a time.

“At Saks, we’re committed to creating one-of-a-kind experiences as part of what we call, The New Luxury,” Essner said. “The luxury retail landscape is changing and consumers are craving access to unique and compelling experiences. With the Saks carousel, we’re hoping to provide an unforgettable experience to New Yorkers and visitors from around the world, and also give our customers a new and exciting way to engage with Saks.”