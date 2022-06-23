Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Although it doesn’t have a store in the Hamptons, Saks Fifth Avenue is making its presence known out East. Throughout the summer, it is hosting a series of dinners with designers, influencers and media. It will throw a celebratory dinner July 14 at the new Southampton location of The Lobster Roll, also known as Lunch, cohosted by Saks chief executive officer Marc Metrick and Emmy-winning actress, TV personality and musical artist Keke Palmer. Three more summer events will take place including an afternoon with designer Joseph Altuzarra at his home.

From July through Labor Day, Saks will partner with Blade. During three select weekends (July 15 to 16, Aug. 5 and 6 and Sept. 2 and 3), Blade flyers will receive a gift from Saks upon check-in, including exclusive beauty products from U Beauty. In addition, Blade flyers will be offered Saks in the city cocktails from L’Avenue at Saks in Blade lounges during those weekends. Through Labor Day, Saks is wrapping Hampton Jitneys in a signature sunset cloud design from its spring campaign.

For the third year in a row, Saks is offering same-day delivery from the New York flagship to The Hamptons. Through Labor Day, Monday through Friday, customers can receive same-day deliveries when they place an order before 10 a.m. ET for a $25 fee. The service is available for Amagansett, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Montauk, Sag Harbor, Sagaponack, Southampton, Wainscott, Water Mill and Westhampton.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Saks Fifth Avenue Features Lupita Nyong’o n Spring Campaign

Saks Fifth Avenue’s New Wave Program Recruits Eight Emerging Brands

Markarian Hosts an Early Summer Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks