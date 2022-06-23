×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Slow to Change: Diversity at the 20 Biggest Apparel Companies Crawls Forward

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Givenchy Is Putting Its Menswear Under the Sun

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis and Gabrielle Union Invest in Autumn Adeigbo

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons Summer

Throughout the summer, Saks is hosting a series of dinners with designers, influencers and media in the Hamptons.

Saks Fifth Avenue has a full
Saks Fifth Avenue has a full slate of activities planned in the Hamptons this summer.

Although it doesn’t have a store in the Hamptons, Saks Fifth Avenue is making its presence known out East. Throughout the summer, it is hosting a series of dinners with designers, influencers and media. It will throw a celebratory dinner July 14 at the new Southampton location of The Lobster Roll, also known as Lunch, cohosted by Saks chief executive officer Marc Metrick and Emmy-winning actress, TV personality and musical artist Keke Palmer. Three more summer events will take place including an afternoon with designer Joseph Altuzarra at his home.

From July through Labor Day, Saks will partner with Blade. During three select weekends (July 15 to 16, Aug. 5 and 6 and Sept. 2 and 3), Blade flyers will receive a gift from Saks upon check-in, including exclusive beauty products from U Beauty. In addition, Blade flyers will be offered Saks in the city cocktails from L’Avenue at Saks in Blade lounges during those weekends. Through Labor Day, Saks is wrapping Hampton Jitneys in a signature sunset cloud design from its spring campaign.

For the third year in a row, Saks is offering same-day delivery from the New York flagship to The Hamptons. Through Labor Day, Monday through Friday, customers can receive same-day deliveries when they place an order before 10 a.m. ET for a $25 fee. The service is available for Amagansett, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Montauk, Sag Harbor, Sagaponack, Southampton, Wainscott, Water Mill and Westhampton.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Saks Fifth Avenue Features Lupita Nyong’o n Spring Campaign

Saks Fifth Avenue’s New Wave Program Recruits Eight Emerging Brands

Markarian Hosts an Early Summer Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Hot Summer Bags

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saks Gears Up for Busy Hamptons

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad