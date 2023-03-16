Saks to Host Weekend in Aspen for Top Clients and Influencers

Saks is hosting a weekend getaway in Aspen from March 16 through March 19 for Saks Limitless, its invite-only loyalty program.

Throughout the weekend, Saks Limitless clients and influential guests will be treated to a wide variety of luxury experiences including a horse and sleigh ride to the legendary Pine Creek Cookhouse, a mountaintop après-ski party at Aspenx Beach Club, guided skiing and snowboarding sessions on Aspen Mountain, spa treatments, private shopping appointments with local Aspen jewelry brand Atlas Fine by Ashley Wein, among other activities.

Some 20 guests will participate, and everything is complimentary, including the hotel.

Saks will also host virtual events on Saks Live throughout the weekend to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the exclusive experience. For example on March 17 at 2 p.m., content creator and founder of the Tezza app Tezza Barton will style what she’ll be wearing for her weekend in Aspen with Saks, and on March 18 at noon, Saks Live will feature Ashley Wein talking about her jewelry brand.

“We are excited to see Saks Limitless continue to grow as we deliver access to more exclusive experiences and an unparalleled level of personalized service through the program,” said Mariel Sholem, vice president of Saks Limitless. “Top customers are important to our long-term strategy, and we remain committed to providing these high-value clients with the very best Saks has to offer. This incredible trip to Aspen serves as an example of how we bring the Saks experience to life for our top clients in new and exciting ways that are relevant to their lifestyles.”

As of March, Saks Limitless includes more than 5,000 top clients across the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem.