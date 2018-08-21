Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual “It” list selection is getting physical this year.

Partnering with Harper’s Bazaar and American Express, the list of shopping will be on full, shoppable and “Instagrammable” display in a town-house-turned-pop-up shop in New York’s Greenwich Village the weekend of Sept. 8 and 9, which is also the start of New York Fashion Week.

The list was pulled together by Saks as a feature for the September Issue of Bazaar and includes decor and fashion, but it’s focused on a range of trends, from “silver” to “animal instincts.” It’s also the first time the list will be a separate retail experience, something Emily Essner, senior vice president of marketing and digital at Saks, said she was “thrilled” to do and part of the retailer’s focus on creating “‘money can’t buy’ experiences.”

Glenda Bailey, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, who will also host an opening-night party at the town house, added that the pop-up “is a fund and unique way to kick off New York Fashion Week.”

“Shoppers and readers alike will love to walk through and experience these trends first-hand,” she said.

As for why Saks, Bazaar and Amex came together for this type of event, Christopher Cracchiolo, vice president of global membership rewards and loyalty benefits at Amex, said it presented a “perfect opportunity” to work card benefits into a fashion experience. “[Shoppers will] be able to see the added value in their Saks purchases while simultaneously having a one-of-a-kind retail experience.”

