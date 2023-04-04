Saks Unveils Akris 100 Anniversary Collection

On Tuesday, Saks will officially launch the Akris 100 Anniversary collection at Saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

The collection features dresses, pants, tops and skirts in bold colors, lively patterns and elegant silhouettes.

Based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Akris is known for its double-faced fabrics, cashmeres, St. Gallen embroidery and digital photo printing techniques.

Anna Irving, senior vice president, divisional merchandise manager, women’s designer ready-to-wear at Saks, said, “Saks is dedicated to offering our clients the very best in fashion and Akris is a true luxury brand with impeccable craftsmanship and tailoring. Our clients love the effortless style and innovative designs that Akris provides.”

An Akris spring look.

Albert Kriemler, designer and creative director of Akris, said in the book for the brand’s 100th anniversary, “I like fashion to surprise. It’s progress, it’s energy, it’s strength. When preparing the shooting of our archive pieces (1978 to 1992) for the 100-year book, I knew right away we had to work with them. They were new, unexpected and in perfect proportions of today. They made me think of something different to celebrate 100 years, something you would normally not presume. Let’s call it a re-beginning, an incentive to pause, a point in which everything can reappear or renew itself. A collection where past, present and future coexist. A look back to move forward into a new century.”

A look from the Akris 100 Anniversary collection.

On April 11, Saks will launch an exclusive Akris Punto capsule with ready-to-wear styles. These can only be purchased at Saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.