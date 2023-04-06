Saks Limitless, the Invite-only Loyalty Program, to Host Pop-up in Dallas

Saks Limitless, the retailer’s invite-only loyalty program, will host an exclusive pop-up shopping experience for clients in Dallas.

From April 18 through April 19, Saks will invite Limitless clients to shop from an assortment of Saks.com designer merchandise inside the private rooftop penthouse suite at the Joule Hotel in downtown Dallas, a first ever pop-up for Saks in Dallas.

The pop-up will showcase a full lifestyle array including men’s and women’s ready-to-wear from top European brands, as well as shoes, bags and accessories.

As part of the pop-up experience and the brand’s continued commitment to the Dallas art and fashion community, Saks will partner with Dallas Contemporary as a major sponsor for the spring exhibitions “Eduardo Sarabia: This Must be the Place,” a major immersive installation recreating a Mexican hacienda and considering notions of home, and “Ceramica Suro: A Story of Collaboration, Production, and Collecting in the Contemporary Arts.” It is the first comprehensive American presentation of the studio’s influence on contemporary art through the collection amassed by José Noé Suro and his wife, Marcela.

The Ceramica Suro installation at Dallas Contemporary courtesy shot of Saks

A special dinner will also take place at Sassetta at the Joule to celebrate the opening of the spring exhibitions and the ongoing partnership between Saks and the Dallas Contemporary.

“As we continue to deepen our relationships with digital clients, we are excited to bring this special pop-up to life in a growing market for the Limitless Program. We always strive to deliver the best luxury experiences and our partnership with the Dallas Contemporary museum allows us to connect with our clients in a more meaningful and impactful way,” said Mariel Sholem, vice president of client engagement at Saks.

On April 18 at 4 p.m., a Saks Live will take place featuring Ali Bloom, senior stylist, Limitless private digital styling, and Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, executive director at Dallas Contemporary, to discuss the intersection of art and fashion as well as the best in spring fashion.

The Eduardo Sarabia installation at Dallas Contemporary.

As of March, Saks Limitless includes more than 5,000 top clients across the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem. Membership benefits include digital and in-person styling and personal shopping services, early access to new designer launches and the latest runway collections, and access to exclusive events and experiences around the world.