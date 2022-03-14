×
Saks Marks Partnership With Aspen Design Space One Hour Ahead

The retailer is the sponsor for the space's inaugural exhibit, "Female Pop: Then & Now."

Ashley Wein, Sarah Calodney, and Mariel
Ashley Wein, Sarah Calodney and Mariel Sholem. Photo by Nick Tininenko

Last week in Aspen, Colo., Saks hosted a dinner to celebrate its partnership with new Aspen gallery One Hour Ahead, and its exhibition “Female Pop: Then & Now, Series 2.”

The group art show features work by artists including Rita Ackermann, Mickalene Thomas, Emma Stern and Allison Zuckerman.

“One Hour Ahead is thrilled to partner with Saks on our opening exhibit,” said One Hour Ahead cofounders Ashley Wein and Sarah Calodney. “As female founders curating an exhibit that celebrates female artists, we sought a partner that is a known champion of female creatives. Saks’ unique perspective on design aligns perfectly with our exhibit, which is thought-provoking, fun and sophisticated.”

Guests including Lili Buffett, Gela Nash-Taylor, Mariel Sholem and Laura Lehmann were on hand to mark the occasion.

Inside the dinner celebrating Saks x One Hour Ahead
Inside the dinner celebrating Saks x One Hour Ahead. Photo by Nick Tininenko
