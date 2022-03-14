Saks Marks Partnership With Aspen Design Space One Hour Ahead

Last week in Aspen, Colo., Saks hosted a dinner to celebrate its partnership with new Aspen gallery One Hour Ahead, and its exhibition “Female Pop: Then & Now, Series 2.”

The group art show features work by artists including Rita Ackermann, Mickalene Thomas, Emma Stern and Allison Zuckerman.

“One Hour Ahead is thrilled to partner with Saks on our opening exhibit,” said One Hour Ahead cofounders Ashley Wein and Sarah Calodney. “As female founders curating an exhibit that celebrates female artists, we sought a partner that is a known champion of female creatives. Saks’ unique perspective on design aligns perfectly with our exhibit, which is thought-provoking, fun and sophisticated.”

Guests including Lili Buffett, Gela Nash-Taylor, Mariel Sholem and Laura Lehmann were on hand to mark the occasion.