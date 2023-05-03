Saks Launches Multifaceted Campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month

Saks Fifth Avenue has launched a multifaceted campaign that spotlights the importance of mental well-being and raises funds to support the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation’s mission to make mental health a priority in every community.

For the campaign, Saks has partnered with mental health and wellness influencer Yasmine Cheyenne to create custom content that will be published across Saks-owned digital platforms throughout the month of May, including interviews and videos on Saks’ social media channels and an exclusive feature on The Edit, Saks’ online editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration.

Saks has also worked with Cheyenne to curate a collection of wellness items that can be used this month and throughout the year to help customers support their well-being, including a mindfulness journal, yoga gear, skin care products and meditation cushions. The offering is available to purchase at saks.com/mentalhealth.

Throughout the month, Saks will donate 10 percent of online sales from the curated wellness array and Saks Fifth Avenue brand merchandise to the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, which supports nonprofits working to increase mental health awareness and education, improve access of care and promote the tools and skills that build positive mental health for those who need it most.

On Friday at 2 p.m. EST, Cheyenne will host a virtual event on Saks’ digital events platform, Saks Live, to share her tips for reducing anxiety, increasing happiness and finding simple daily practices that can help support positive mental health and self healing.

Since its founding in 2017, Saks Fifth Avenue and the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation have donated more than $6 million to U.S. mental health initiatives and reached more than 6.6 million individuals with messages that combat the shame and stigma surrounding mental health struggles. The foundation’s primary mental health partners are Bring Change to Mind, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, Girls Inc., Inspiring Children Foundation and The Trevor Project.