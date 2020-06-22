Saks Fifth Avenue will once again partner with The Stonewall Inn to help further the organizations’ commitment to eliminating the injustices that impact the LGBTQ community.

As part of their involvement, Saks will be making a donation to support the “Save the Stonewall Inn” campaign, as well as partnering with Stonewall Inn advocates on its social platforms, starting Tuesday, in advance of Pride weekend.

Alex Newell, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, activist and performer known for “Glee” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and Peppermint, the first trans actress on Broadway, who appeared in season nine’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will provide content and videos addressing why Pride is important to celebrate, what Pride means to them, and how diversity impacted the LGBTQ liberation movement.

In the video, Peppermint says, “Pride means to me being able to celebrate community and even learning about yourself… I think Pride Month is an excellent time to do that… I think it’s important to celebrate Pride, it allows you to recognize the history, the love and the pain and the struggle that folks in the Queer community have gone through. It’s a great time to figure out just how you fit in that story.”

Their content will be part of the retailer’s newly created #VoicesWithSaks social media campaign. Saks will use this recurring series to reinforce its values and help foster an environment of respect and acceptance.

The series will live each month on Saks’ Instagram Stories or IGTV with upcoming moments in addition to Pride, such as National Self-Care Day, World Mental Health Day, National Coming Out Day, voter registration deadline and others.