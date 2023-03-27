×
Saks Toasts 20th Anniversary of Nili Lotan

Kicking off her 20th anniversary celebrations, Lotan hosted a dinner with Saks at the Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery.

Saks Celebrates Nili Lotan 20th Anniversary
Nili Lotan SINNA NASSERI

Ahead of her upcoming 20th anniversary in business, Nili Lotan partnered with Saks for a celebratory dinner Thursday evening. Held at the fourth floor walkup Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery, guests like Jacqueline Jablonski, Colin King, Alex Tieghi-Walker, Beverly Nguyen, DeVonn Francis, Anh Duong, Alexander Roth and Saks’ Roopal Patel and Tracy Margolies were treated to a special dinner by former Bon Appetit editor Andy Baraghani. Nili Lotan has been carried by Saks for roughly a year and a half.

The art gallery venue is in Tribeca, where Lotan has lived since 2006.

“I am a Tribeca queen,” the designer said during cocktails. “I live in Tribeca, my studio is in Tribeca, my store is in Tribeca. As a matter of fact, my studio was right next door to this gallery before the galleries were here. At one point there was a developer who brought all these galleries here. So I know this street by heart.”

She loves the “unpretentious and laid back” nature of the neighborhood, noting her local haunts include The Odeon, where she is “almost every night.”

Adding a personal touch to the night was the custom plates at each place setting, designed with a motif Lotan’s mother had done years prior. 

“My mom was a textile designer who never pursued her career. In her 20s she was caught in a war in Europe and immigrated to Israel, and had very limited possibilities to pursue her talents,” Lotan explained. “I wanted to honor her here because it’s a milestone in my career and I wanted her to be here.”

Andy Baraghani SINNA NASSERI
Nili Lotan and her daughter Mia Lotan. SINNA NASSERI
