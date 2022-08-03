Sally Hansen Teams With Sour Patch Kids for New Nail Polish Collection Inspired by Tropical Flavors

Sally Hansen is continuing its partnership with Sour Patch Kids.

The nail care line is teaming with the candy brand for its third collection, this time offering a collection of nine nail colors inspired by Sour Patch Kids’ tropical flavor offerings. The products are Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri 3-in-1 formula that includes a top coat and base coat.

The collection’s colors include Tropink, an iridescent pink hue; Tis the Season, a bright orange; Your Pineness, a pale yellow color; Red Berry, a shimmery rich red; Plum-believable, a dark purple; Simply Sublime, a confetti-like glitter; Maliblue Twist, a teal blue; Pink Punch, a fuchsia hue, and Main Squeeze, a pink glitter color.

The products are described as having a shiny finish and extended wear.

Sally Hansen x Sour Patch Kids Tropink color. Courtesy

Sally Hansen and Sour Patch Kids teamed in September 2020 to release a Halloween-themed collection.

The nail brand regularly collaborates for topical and trendy collections. Earlier this year, Sally Hansen teamed with the hit ‘90s sitcom “Friends,” marshmallow brand Peeps and others.

Sally Hansen also teamed with Snapchat in 2020 to introduce an augmented reality virtual try-on lens for its Miracle Gel color collection where customers can try on the colors and purchase the products through the app. It also debuted a clean nail polish line in 2019.

The Sally Hansen x Sour Patch Kids limited-edition collection is available for purchase at retailers including Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, Walmart and others. The collection retails for $6.99 a bottle.