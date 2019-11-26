The eyewear industry continues to plot expansion through licenses and collaborations — some more unlikely than others. The latest lands on the odder end of the spectrum: Celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger has teamed with performance eyewear company Revo on a line of sunglasses.

Two aviator variations, each offered in three colors, will retail on Revo and Sally Hershberger’s web sites for $229.

Revo chief executive officer Cliff Robinson said of the collaboration: “Teaming up with Sally Hershberger has given us an opportunity to have a different kind of fun — we were thrilled for the chance to explore our inner cool and collaborate on a collection that is equal parts style and technology.”

Hershberger added: “I remember getting my first pair of Revos — they were a major thing and I feel like a lot of that organic authenticity is missing in brands today. For the collection, I drew influence from the Seventies and my favorite music to create two versatile styles with a street-fashion feel.”