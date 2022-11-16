×
Salma Hayek Embraces Statement Color in Scarlet-red Vivienne Westwood Dress for GQ Men of the Year Awards

This year's awards ceremony honored cultural innovators from actors to athletes.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 on Nov. 16 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Salma Hayek arrived on the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, England, on Nov. 15 wearing a striking red dress.

In support of this year’s honorees, Hayek wore a draped corseted off-the-shoulder dress in scarlet satin crepe with a low neckline by the Vivienne Westwood Made-to-Order collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 on Nov. 16 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

She accessorized with a pair of pink gemstone floral-shaped dangling earrings.

For makeup, Hayek went for a matte lip, mascara and dark eye shadow. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a flowing, wavy style.

Vivienne Westwood has dressed more than its fair share of stars for public appearances in the latter half of this year.

In August, the brand dressed Avril Lavigne in a tartan suit and harness as she received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. In September, it dressed actress Gabrielle Union for the premiere of “Inspection” at the Toronto International Film Festival. At the Bulgari Aurora Awards in Seoul, South Korea, the brand dressed Blackpink member Lisa.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 on Nov. 16 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Hayek is gearing up to promote her new film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” where she provides the voice of the character Kitty Softpaws in the animated film. The movie is a spinoff of the “Shrek” franchise focused on the title character voiced by Antonio Banderas. The film opens in theaters on Dec. 21.

Earlier this month, Hayek attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing an ombre Gucci gown adorned with rhinestones.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards is an annual celebration honoring people who have had cultural high points for the year and made a notable impact on the zeitgeist. This year’s awards were hosted by Boss. Honorees included Stromzy, Lee Jung-jae, Zoë Kravitz, Sir Mo Farrah, Ashley Walters and Joseph Quinn.

