IN THE NAME OF FRANCA: Salma Hayek will be the second recipient of the Franca Sozzani Award, which recognizes women who stand out for both their artistic careers and their social commitment.

The Mexican actress and movie producer will receive the award, established by late Vogue Italia editor in chief Franca Sozzani’s family, on Aug. 31 during the 75th edition of the Venice International Film Festival. The ceremony will take place at Sozzani’s favorite Belmond Hotel Cipriani, a five-star hotel on Venice’s Giudecca island.

“Her example and her teaching live on in a countless number of little everyday actions, which still punctuate life in the firm today,” said Fedele Usai, chief executive officer of Condé Nast Italia, which supports the Franca Sozzani Award. “This tribute to Franca is an opportunity to celebrate a person who was unique and unrepeatable, and who is a constant and challenging benchmark for all of us at Condé Nast.”

Julian Moore was the first to receive the Franca Sozzani Award last September.