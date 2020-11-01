WINE O’CLOCK: Salma Hayek Pinault took to Instagram to thank the firefighters who attended her and Kering chief François-Henri Pinault’s vineyard in California’s wine country.

“We have a vineyard in Napa, and although most of the fires are now under control, I can’t help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders that came to the rescue of so many people, animals and properties,” she wrote.

Hayek Pinault – in English and in Spanish – called out to a specific Strike Team and its leader, plus numerous Engines “for being our heroes during this fire season. Muchas gracias!” she wrote.

Her post was accompanied by eight snaps, including some of her at the vineyard during calmer times, and others as the wildfires blazed.