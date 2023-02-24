×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everybody Was a Stage-diving Rock Star at Sunnei Fall 2023 Show

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Fashion

Gucci References Tom Ford-era for Fall 2023

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing of Teenage Girlfriend

The father of four was 54 and married at the time of the incident.

MIMIZAN PLAGE, FRANCE - OCTOBER, 2022: An unknown female surfer rides a wave at Plage Nord on October 10th, 2022 in Mimizan Plage, France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
The Salt Life Clothing Co. is a brand that caters to the water sports lifestyle. Lars Baron/Getty Images

NEW YORK The Salt Life Clothing Co.’s cofounder Michael Hutto has started a 12-year sentence in a Florida state prison for the killing of his 18-year-old girlfriend in October 2020.

Hutto, who had pled guilty to manslaughter with a firearm, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe in Florida.

The married father of four was 54 years old when he fatally shot Lora Grace Duncan at the Hilton Singer Island Oceanfront hotel in Riviera Beach, Florida, and fled without his wallet. His attorney Donnie Murrell Jr. did not respond to a media request Friday. Last week Murrell reportedly described the incident as “a stupid, tragic, heartbreaking accident that basically ruined two families.”

Related Galleries

Duncan was enrolled as a student at Florida Gateway College and was reportedly working at a Lake City, Florida, gym, where Hutto was getting physical therapy after injuries from an ATV accident, when the pair first met. Although his attorney reportedly said that Hutto “absolutely loved Duncan despite their age difference and the nature of their relationship,” her parents Cissy and Burt were concerned for her well-being after speaking with her.

Her mother and father had reported her missing to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and requested a welfare check on her in late October 2020. They did so after learning of her plans via text to travel to Daytona Beach at that time to reportedly meet associates of Hutto’s, whom she hoped could help her start a business. After a statewide notice was issued by the sheriff’s office to be on the lookout for Duncan, representatives at the Hilton in Riviera Beach reportedly notified authorities that a guest named Hutto had missed his checkout.

Hutto had not been affiliated with Salt Life Clothing Co., the water sports-oriented lifestyle brand and retailer that he helped start, for nearly a decade. Reached for comment Friday, a spokeswoman for the company said, “Last week we learned that one of Salt Life’s original founders, Michael Hutto, pleaded guilty to charges brought against him. Our deepest sympathies are with the deceased’s family, friends, and loved ones. In 2013, the cofounders of Salt Life sold their entire business to the new owners. The cofounders have not been associated with the brand in any way since the purchase in 2013.”

The Salt Life Clothing Co. offers apparel and accessories for women, men and children. In addition to an online store, the Salt Life Clothing Co. has 21 freestanding stores in California, Florida, South Carolina and Georgia. The company also sells tropical-inspired fare at three Salt Life Food Shack restaurants in Florida.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Hot Summer Bags

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Salt Life Clothing Co. Cofounder Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad