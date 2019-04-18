RAINBOW EFFECT: Salvatore Ferragamo is putting sustainability and two of its creative studio designers under the spotlight.

The Florence-based luxury label has unveiled a capsule collection of accessories dubbed 42 Degrees, created by the studio’s designers Flavia Corridoni and Luciano Dimotta.

The range includes a men’s and women’s chunky sneaker, a backpack and a shopping bag crafted from Made in Italy and eco-friendly materials, including wet white chrome and metal-free tanning leather; natural rubber dyed with vegetable tans; a completely organic fussbet insole made of corn, kenaf and wool and a textile fiber coming from recycled plastics employed for the multicolor ribbons appearing throughout the collection.

Designers of the in-house creative studio were challenged to “create accessories with sustainable materials and coherent with the signature style of the brand,” the company said. A jury, including the company’s vice chairman James Ferragamo; the brand’s creative director Paul Andrew; Guillaume Meilland, Ferragamo’s head of men’s wear, as well as journalists and digital influencers evaluated their works.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1938 Rainbow wedge style, designers Corridoni and Dimotta developed the collection starting from “styles with a simple production process, but featuring innovative details, [such as] a multicolor ribbon as the leitmotif of the collection and sustainable materials, in addition to the Gancini metallic hardware,” explained Corridoni.

“This capsule collection is dedicated to fashion enthusiasts who care about the future of the planet,” Dimotta added.

Named after the inclination of 42 degrees where the sun’s light hits water drops, allowing the natural phenomenon of the rainbow to occur, the collection is available starting Thursday at the brand’s online shop, as well as at select flagships. The range retails at between $595 for the shoes and $1,150 for the shopping bag.

Also moving the eco-friendly conversation ahead, Salvatore Ferragamo unveiled last week an exhibition called “Sustainable Thinking,” hosted at Florence’s Salvatore Ferragamo Museum, which explores the subject by creating a path that connects Ferragamo’s pioneering use of green materials with today’s most innovative experimentation.