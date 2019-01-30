MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Come Milan Fashion Week, fashion editors had better double check their invitations to avoid logistical snafus.

After 12 years showing at Palazzo Mezzanotte, home to the Milan Stock Exchange, Salvatore Ferragamo is changing location, confirming a WWD scoop on Tuesday. The Florence-based brand will hold its fall 2019 coed runway show at the Rotonda della Besana on Feb. 23.

The late Baroque Rotonda comprises the 18th Century church of San Michele ai Nuovi Sepolcri, surrounded by a circular portico and surmounted by a central octagonal cupola. A storied symbol of the city, it has been a popular venue over the years, with brands including Alberta Ferretti, Les Hommes and Corneliani showing there. It was the site of Marni’s Flower Market.

Paul Andrew, Ferragamo’s women’s creative director, said he was drawn to the Rotonda because of the sense of “profound intimacy it infuses. We were looking for a location that would have a more classic and historical connotation, but that at the same time would be a dynamic point of reference for the city. In addition, its circularity conveys a sensation of inclusivity, perfectly in line with the values of the maison that we want to communicate.”

Etro is also moving away from its usual venue, Milan’s ice skating rink, to show at Italy’s largest music conservatory, Giuseppe Verdi, on Feb. 22. “After many years, I wanted to give the show a new venue and the collection a frame with a relevant cultural heritage. The cloisters of the Consevatorio, a hidden historical beauty of the city of Milan, represent, for me, the meeting point between the different forms of artistic expression,” explained women’s wear creative director Veronica Etro.