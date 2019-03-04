ALL GLAMMED UP: Salvatore Ferragamo has opened a door at South Coast Plaza, which also marks the release of an accessories capsule exclusive to the Orange County boutique.

The capsule, designed by creative director Paul Andrew and men’s ready-to-wear design director Guillaume Meilland, includes footwear and men’s, including a men’s backpack bearing South Coast Plaza’s directional coordinates and silk quilting on footwear and handbags. The capsule, the company said, is inspired by California.

The pieces exclusive to South Coast range in price from $725 for the men’s leather and denim sneakers to $1,890 for the silk quilted messenger handbag.

The store’s footprint totals over 5,500 square feet and is broken down into four rooms with an assortment that includes men’s and women’s shoes, ready-to-wear, bags and leather goods, among other accessories.

The design, which was initially rolled out for the company’s Beverly Hills location, draws some references to Hollywood with Art Deco lamps, anchored by wool carpeting and seating in pink velvet and bouclé on the women’s side and red leather for the men’s. Travertine and marble make up the boutique’s exterior.

Ferragamo’s opening continues a number of recent store openings for the Costa Mesa shopping center, which also includes last month’s debut of Lafayette 148’s West Coast flagship. Last year saw the openings of KKW Beauty, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen and an atelier at the Louis Vuitton boutique, all helping South Coast notch double-digit growth in 2018.