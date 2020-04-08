The Salvatore Ferragamo company has teamed with the Italian Red Cross to finance the renovation of two wards of Florence’s I Fraticini hospital, which was shut down in 1996.

Starting from today, the two renovated wards will host 60 patients, who are recovering from the coronavirus or who need to be in quarantine.

“The society is now, more then ever, facing phenomenons affecting people’s health and safety: as a company, it is our duty to infuse our actions with the principles of solidarity and generating positive value, in order to protect and enhance communities,” said Salvatore Ferragamo chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo. “In this perspective, with pride and sense of responsibility, our company decided to support the Italian Red Cross for the renovation of the I Fraticini hospital to face the Covid-19 crisis. We want to thank both the Italian Red Cross for what it’s achieving with huge dedication and all those men and women that every day with courage are involved in the fight against this emergency.”

The structure will employ two doctors, 15 nurses and 14 people who will take care of the wards.

This investment in the Florentine hospital marks another step in the Salvatore Ferragamo company’s support in the fight against the pandemic. The luxury brand created and donated 100,000 antibacterial face masks and also provided Tuscan healthcare institutions with 50,000 hand sanitizers and 3,000 respirator masks.