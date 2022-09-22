×
Salvatore Ferragamo Introduces New Logo

Designed by Peter Saville, the logo no longer features the first name of the founder.

Salvatore Ferragamo Sofia Bag
A Sofia bag by Salvatore Ferragamo. Courtesy of Tradesy

ON WITH THE NEW: Ahead of the unveiling of the spring collection by newly appointed creative director Maximilian Davis, the Salvatore Ferragamo company is introducing a new logo and dropping the founder’s first name.

The Florence-based luxury company commissioned British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville to create a new logo where the founder’s handwriting is translated into a serif font.

“History is an immense treasure for a house that owns it,” said chief executive officer and general manager Marco Gobbetti. “The new Ferragamo logotype contains and expands both history and the now. Far from being just a logo, it is a program, which will frame and direct the new chapter that is about to be written.”  

Gobbetti has worked with Saville before, when he was CEO of Burberry. Saville created a new logo for the British brand in 2018, under the creative lead of Riccardo Tisci. Saville is no stranger to the fashion world as in 2017, he revamped the Calvin Klein logo with Raf Simons. He has also worked with Jil Sander and Yohji Yamamoto.

“The equity of Florence is in the culture of the company: that led me to the choice of a classic font,” said Saville, explaining that it recalls the stone inscriptions that inspired Renaissance artists. “The vision is exacting and modern. Thereafter, the font is reduced and becomes modernist. Then there is the craft that is quintessentially Ferragamo, which is condensed in the idea of an inscription set in stone. Within this tension lies the new logotype and the complex balance it expresses.” 

The new Ferragamo logo.

 

Davis’ first designs for Ferragamo will bow in Milan on Saturday. The designer was appointed in March. Born in Manchester and a graduate of London College of Fashion, Davis founded his eponymous brand Maximilian in 2020, which he is putting on hold to be fully dedicated to Ferragamo.

The Trinidadian British fashion designer was shortlisted as one of the 20 semifinalists for this year’s LVMH Prize for Young Designers, but withdrew from the competition in light of this appointment. He succeeds Paul Andrew, who exited the brand in May last year.

Other brands, from Ermenegildo Zegna to Yves Saint Laurent, have also shed the first name from their logos.

