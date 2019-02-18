SALVATORE FERRAGAMO’S SUSTAINABILITY STREAK: The late Salvatore Ferragamo was revolutionary in sourcing and using natural and recycled materials, and the “Sustainable Thinking” exhibit to be unveiled on April 12 at the brand’s museum in Florence pays tribute to his innovative spirit and designs, while underscoring the brand’s more recent experiments with environmentally friendly materials, such as orange fiber.

The exhibit is designed by Stefania Ricci, the director of Museo Salvatore Ferragamo and Fondazione Ferragamo, with Giusy Bettoni, Arabella S. Natalini, Sara Sozzani Maino and Marina Spadafora.

Materials are the common thread, starting from the founder’s research into materials in the Twenties, including hemp, cellophane and fish skin, to the circular economy. The exhibit will run until March 8, 2020 and sustainability projects, seminars and workshops will be organized concurrently.

“Sustainable Thinking” follows the “Italy in Hollywood” exhibition staged at the Salvatore Ferragamo Museum, located in the 13th-century Palazzo Spini Feroni in Florence, which also houses the brand’s headquarters, set to end on March 10. Curators Giuliana Muscio and Stefania Ricci focused on 1915 to 1927 — the years Ferragamo spent in Santa Barbara, Calif. — from his work with famous directors of the time, such as D.W. Griffith and Cecil B. DeMille, to the opening of his Hollywood Boot Shop, on Hollywood Boulevard. Ferragamo was nicknamed “shoemaker to the stars,” as artists ranging from Mary Pickford, Pola Negri and Charlie Chaplin to Joan Crawford, Lillian Gish and Rudolph Valentino were his regular customers.